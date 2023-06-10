The Toronto Raptors are expected to announce their replacement for former head coach Nick Nurse soon, but the thing is, people outside the organization don't know who it will be.

Toronto's decision on their head coaching vacancy remains one of the most closely guarded secrets in the NBA, as Josh Lewenberg of The Sports Network recently found out. Apparently, when he asked his league sources about Toronto's potential head coaching hire, he received varying answers.

“Today marks 7 weeks since Nurse was fired and the Raptors began their coaching search. Sense is that a decision is coming soon but hard to find any consensus on what that decision will be. I asked 4 league sources who they viewed as the frontrunner; they gave me 4 different names,” Lewenberg wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it isn't really a surprise why there hasn't been any major leaks about the Raptors' coaching search. As Lewenberg himself said, the Toronto front office is known for being secretive about their decision-making process. Nonetheless, it's also hard not to be concerned about the team since it has been almost two months when they started looking for a new head coach and they still haven't found one.

Once again, it puts into spotlight the recent rumors that the Raptors are still undecided on what future they will take after a rather forgettable 2022-23 season.

The likes of assistant coach Sergio Scariolo and Darko Rajakovic have been mentioned as frontrunners for the Raptors head coaching job, while Kenny Atkinson also reportedly remains a contender. But until Toronto officially reveals its decision, we'll never know for sure.