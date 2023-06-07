There is a dawn of a new era in the North. The Toronto Raptors, after a tumultuous 2022-23 season, have decided to part ways with Nick Nurse, the team's head coach for the past five seasons, including their championship-winning 2018-19 campaign. With perhaps a rebuild in mind, the Raptors have extensively been searching for the team's next head coach, with the likes of assistant coach Sergio Scariolo and Darko Rajakovic standing out as the most likely candidates to win the job.

Apart from those aforementioned two however, the Raptors have reportedly considered two other candidates. The Raptors have reportedly interviewed former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and current Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez. However, one interview will be all those two get.

According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, neither Nash nor Fernandez have been invited by the Raptors for a second interview, effectively ending their candidacy for the vacant head coaching gig.

Given how Steve Nash's Nets tenure ended, it's not a shock at all to see the Raptors turn him down at the stage of the proceedings. Nash's greatest strength lies in his ability to connect with his players as a former floor general in the league, but his ability to manage the Xs and Os haven't exactly garnered the best reviews.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, Jordi Fernandez, who was assumed by many to be one of the favorites for the Raptors gig, appears to be ready for a head coaching job after doing a stellar job with the Kings this past season. However, the 40-year old coach may have to wait a little longer for that to materialize.

Whatever the case may be, the Raptors job is sure to be an enticing one for any prospective head coach; not only do the Raptors have a stellar young player in Scottie Barnes to build the team around, Masai Ujiri remains as the architect of the team. Ujiri has built plenty of contending teams in the past, so it'll only be a matter of time before the Raptors return to contending ways.

Only time will tell which direction the Raptors go with in their coaching hunt.