Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will serve as the team’s head coach on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons with Nick Nurse out for personal reasons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin joined the Raptors’ staff during Nurse’s debut season in 2018. He’d previously been an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, the latter of whom gave Griffin his coaching start in 2008.

Undrafted out of Seton Hall in 1996, Griffin went on to play nine NBA season after first catching on with the Boston Celtics in 1999. The burly, defensive-minded forward played for the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Bulls and Seattle Supersonics before retiring after the 2007-08 season. His son, AJ Griffin, was a mid first-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks last summer, cementing himself as a key piece of the team’s present and future as a rookie.

The Raptors have struggled in 2022-23, 11th-place in the Eastern Conference at 26-31 as the All-Star break dawns. The expectation was they’d be among the most active teams in the league at the trade deadline, with Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. facing free agency this summer and OG Anunoby reportedly yearning for a bigger offensive role. Toronto mostly stood pat instead, hanging onto all their core players while adding former San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in exchange for a protected first-round pick.

The Raptors and Pistons tipoff at at 3:00 p.m. (ET) from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.