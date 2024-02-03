Can the Raptors upset the Thunder in OKC?

We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for our NBA betting slate as we turn our coverage towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Toronto Raptors (17-31) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-15) as both teams try to finish strong ahead of the All-Star break. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are currently last in their division and they hold the 12-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They haven't been very good lately, going just 2-10 in their last 12 games. They're in the midst of a six-game road trip at the moment and will come in looking to knock out the top seed in the West in OKC.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently leading the Southwest Division and they recently overtook the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference. They've gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and they come into this one off consecutive wins over the Hornets and Nuggets. They'll be a sizable favorite to keep their streak rolling here tonight.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Thunder Odds

Toronto Raptors: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Thunder

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, TSN, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors haven't been faring well since their blockbuster trade and with RJ Barrett now sidelined, they're hardly reaping the full benefits of their newly-acquired players. They let go of their two leading scorers and it's been a slow process trying to fill the roles. Scottie Barnes has been the lifeblood of this team with his defense and mid-range scoring, but they'll have to see much better performances out of Immanuel Quickly and Gary Trent Jr.. They were dominated by the Rockets in their last game as they struggled mightily to contend in the rebounding department. Their length on the defensive end has also taken a hit with Siakam and Anunoby gone, so it'll be interesting to see what this team develops into moving forward.

To upset the Thunder, the Raptors will have dig deep on defense and be perfect on offense. They've done a good job taking care of the ball this season, but their offense still experiences their fair share of droughts throughout the game. Scottie Barnes is likely to match up against Chet Holmgren and he'll have to be extremely active with his hands in the paint. This Thunder team is all-around bigger than the Raptors, so it'll be up to Toronto to play pesky defense and cause some turnovers. Scottie Barnes will have to be on his game and send some shots away if they want to take the home crowd out of this game.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder just recently took the top spot in the West, but their last loss came 101-107 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two leading teams in the West concluded their season series at 2-2 and it'll be interesting to see how both teams fare for the rest of the season. The Thunder are an extremely deep team and it's becoming apparent their lineup is built for the ups-and-downs of an 82-game season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the top-three for lowest odds to win the MVP award and he's been the best player in the league at getting to the free throw line this year. He's averaging 31.3 PPG and 6.4 APG while his teammates are reaping all the benefits of his play.

The Thunder have a stellar 19-6 record at home this season and they'll have a chance to end this game early and give their starters some rest. It'll be their first time seeing the Raptors this season, but the Thunder are a much bigger team and have the more capable scorers throughout their starting five. They've also improved their defense over the last two games and with Chet Holmgren in the middle, they should have the advantage over the Raptors.

Final Raptors-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Both teams are riding opposite streaks heading into this one and the Raptors continue to struggle during their current road trip. They're just 7-18 on the road this season and with how their lineup has looked with RJ Barrett, they don't stand much of a chance against this Thunder team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have the hotter hand heading into this game and there's not a player on Toronto's roster that can effectively stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from having success. For our prediction, let's roll with the Thunder to get the win at home and cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -10 (-110)