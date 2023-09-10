Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh had no problem giving rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers his flowers after a standout NFL debut.

Flowers finished his day with nine receptions for 78 yards in Baltimore's 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans. Afterwards, Harbaugh voiced his excitement, and also, his expectations.

“Yeah, I saw the plays, you know. He was out there.” Harbaugh cracked to the media, courtesy of the team's account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I'm proud of him, you know, I'm proud of him.”

“And he's gonna tell you…there are so many things he expects to even do better. Right Zay?” Harbaugh asked as the receiver looked on.

Despite being a rookie, Flowers figured heavily into offensive coordinator Todd Monken's gameplan. Quarterback Lamar Jackson targeted the rookie 10 times. No other individual player garnered more than three targets.

Flowers was clearly the winner on the day for the Ravens' new look offense. After moving on from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and replacing him with Monken, Baltimore was expected to lean less on the running game and open up the playbook for Jackson to throw more.

However, despite an efficient 17-of-22 day, Jackson managed just 169 yards in the air. He threw one interception and no touchdowns, and was sacked four times.

The other receiving effort of note belonged to Odell Beckham Jr. Playing in his first game since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham caught two passes for 37 yards, with most of that coming on a 29-yard reception.

The win came at a heavy cost to the Ravens however, as the team lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the season after he tore his ACL in the game's third quarter. That, in addition to already being without star tight end Mark Andrews, who sat out Week 1 with a quad injury.

Baltimore's offense might still be a work in progress, and health is certainly a concern. But it looks like they may have a star in Flowers already.