Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Baltimore Ravens declined to pick up Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option. That doesn’t mean the team intends to move on from the linebacker after his contract is up at the end of the 2023 NFL season. Baltimore hopes to ink Queen to a new contract, according to Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta.

Queen is in the Ravens’ future plans, even after the team signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a massive contract and selected Trenton Simpson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“People want to jump to conclusions [and say], ‘Oh [Simpson] is going to replace Patrick,'” DeCosta said on “The Lounge” podcast. “I can tell you this. Patrick Queen had a helluva year last year. Patrick Queen is a very talented, in my mind, Pro Bowl-type linebacker. He’s going to have a great year this year.