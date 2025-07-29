The injuries have begun to mount up for the Dallas Cowboys, including an offensive tackle and a player at the guard position. And one of those is a key Cowboys player who is struggling early in the 2025 NFL training camp.

Tyler Guyton got good news about his injury in the form of a bone fracture. That sounds bad, but it’s better than the ACL injury he was first believed to have suffered.

The other player on this list is a guy also dealing with an injury. Let’s take a look at these struggling Cowboys players.

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton will miss preseason reps

Injuries happen, but this is a tough blow for Guyton and Cowboys' first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. This is the second straight training camp where Guyton has missed valuable time in preparation for the season. The good news is he could be back for the start of the season, according to dallascowboys.com.

Guyton said he had hoped to avoid injuries this season.

“I want to be the guy that can be depended on,” Guyton said in May. “I just feel like I had a lot to prove and I needed to work on things. And getting in here earlier was the way I was gonna do it. I'm not going to make any excuses. I just didn't play as good as I needed to last year.”

Also, Guyton said he was ripped and ready for the 2025 season.

“My body feels great,” Guyton said. “I feel a big difference from last year to this year in terms of my stamina, my strength on the football field going into training camp, so big improvement.”

If Guyton returns for Week 1, the Cowboys won’t have to fret too much over a replacement. However, they have to make plans, just in case, according to nytimes.com.

“The top candidates include Hakeem Adeniji, Asim Richards, Thomas, rookie Ajani Cornelius, or veteran Matt Waletzko,” Jon Machota wrote. “Of that group, Adeniji, 27, has the most experience with 15 NFL starts in 43 games over the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns. He was a sixth-round pick in 2020.

“Richards was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2023. He has one start in his NFL career, last year against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Thomas is a player who has grabbed the coaching staff’s attention over the last few months. He was a seventh-round pick last year. Cornelius was drafted in the sixth round this year. Waletzko, a fifth-round pick in 2022, has struggled to stay healthy.”

The Cowboys grabbed Guyton with the No. 29 pick overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He started 11 games with mixed results at times. But big things are expected of him this year. And with the better injury prognosis, he may still get to prove he’s better than he showed as a rookie.

CB Trevon Diggs battling back

It has been a long road for Diggs, and there’s still no word on when he will be ready to get back to practicing, according to espn.com.

“He continues to rehab from his second surgery on his left knee in as many years,” Todd Archer wrote. “He remains on the physically unable to perform list, working daily through his rehab. On Sunday, he went through some on-field drills with strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash.”

Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s enthusiastic about the possibilities for Diggs.

“It's good that he's out there,” Jones said. “He's talking to these younger guys and where we are especially at corner, we need him and his experience out there, talking to these guys. I'll assure you that the minute that he's able to go, I'm counting on him. And we're counting on him being a big addition.”

The good news is Diggs plans to be back on the field in September, according to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS via nbcsports.com.

“He might not make it back by Sept. 4 for the first game against the Eagles,” Charean Williams wrote. “But Diggs is ahead of schedule in his rehab and hopes to be on the field sometime in September. Diggs told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS he will not need to be placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which would keep him out at least four games. He missed six games with his knee injury last season.”

The Cowboys hit Diggs with a $500,000 salary reduction because he didn’t rehab at the team facility enough. But Diggs said his team in South Florida has gotten him back quicker than expected. Diggs plans to get it back, according to dallascowboys.com.

“(I'll) hopefully make it back in incentives,” Diggs said.

He said his rehab group does a great job.

“I just felt like it was in my best interest to go somewhere to get the full, undivided attention I needed,” Diggs said. “Massages and the whole nine yards, to better and further my career, to make sure I'm good, ahead of schedule. And that I can perform well. Like (when I tore) my ACL, I came back a whole two months earlier because of the work I put in during the offseason, off the field.

“My work is gonna show. What I put into it is gonna show on the field.”