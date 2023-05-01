The Baltimore Ravens will not pick up Patrick Queen‘s fifth-year, $12.7 million option, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. Queen will be eligible for free agency after this season.

The decision to decline Queen’s option seemed likely, Zrebiec said, before the Ravens selected Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of last week’s NFL draft. Baltimore also has inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who was traded to the team mid-season, on its contract books for $20 million per year.

Queen posted the following on his Twitter page after the Ravens selected Simpson, who may be his replacement:

Queen has not missed a game in his three seasons with the Ravens. He had the best season of his career in 2022, recording 117 tackles with 5.0 sacks. He also had two interceptions and six passes defended.

Queen recorded six tackles including 1.0 for a loss in the Ravens’ Wild Card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past season.

Queen, who was selected No. 28 overall in the 2019 draft, recorded 98 and 102 tackles, respectively, in each of his last two NFL seasons. He was named to the PWFA all-rookie team in 2020 when he recorded 102 tackles, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Queen and Smith, who was a first-team All-Pro last season, could create one of the NFL’s best linebacker duos this season. But it appears unlikely Queen could be back after 2023.

Last season, the Ravens ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,566). They allowed 18.5 points per game and finished with a 10-7 record, which was second in the AFC North.

The Ravens have their franchise quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who signed a five-year, $260 million contract last week.