The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Baltimore Ravens want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Ravens’ final roster.

After each NFL Draft, teams begin looking for undrafted free agents immediately. Sometimes, teams even start scouting these players during the draft itself. Despite not being picked in the seven rounds, many of these undrafted players are highly skilled. As such, they have a good shot at making it onto NFL rosters.

One reason for this is that undrafted players and their agents can choose the best situation for them. They look for teams with gaps in specific positions where they can make a contribution.

It’s worth mentioning that the undrafted free-agent class from last year produced some impressive players. This group included tight end Armani Rogers from the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn from the Chicago Bears, running back Jaylen Warren from the Baltimore Ravens, and kicker Cameron Dicker from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Baltimore Ravens depth chart?

RB Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell’s failure to be drafted was a surprise to many. At 5’8 and 180 pounds, he’s undersized. Despite that, his 4.37 speed makes him a real game-changer in open space. He’s also elusive in tight spaces and has untapped potential as a receiver. Baltimore could benefit from his unique skill set and he has a good chance of sticking around.

Baltimore also has a decent trio of running backs in JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. However, injuries have been an issue for the backfield in recent years. Only Hill and the unsigned Kenyan Drake played more than nine games last season.

While new coordinator Todd Monken may make some changes to the offense, it’s unlikely that the Ravens will abandon their run-first identity entirely. The team could use more depth in the backfield. That’s even after drafting Tyler Baddie in the sixth round.

That’s where someone like Keaton Mitchell comes in. The North Carolina running back signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent. Mitchell’s size and technique as a runner may need work, but his explosive speed is undeniable. Again, at the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and that speed is evident on film. He can quickly get to the perimeter and accelerate into a higher gear, which could result in game-changing plays.

Baltimore has also added speed at the receiver position with the signings of Odell Beckham Jr. and the drafting of Zay Flowers. Although he may not have an immediate impact, Mitchell could add another dimension of speed to the backfield as a change-of-pace runner or receiving threat. Take note that he had 49 receptions over the last two college seasons.

Remember also that Mitchell was a highly successful high school player. He is also following in the footsteps of his father, Anthony Mitchell, who spent eight seasons in the NFL. As a high school player at Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia, Mitchell finished his career with an impressive 54-2 record and four Class A Private championships. During his last two seasons, he ran for a total of 4,347 yards and 88 touchdowns, including 49 scores during his junior season. This ranks second all-time in Georgia. He also earned several honors, including the Class A Private Offensive Player of the Year and Class A Region 5 Player of the Year awards.

After high school, Mitchell attended East Carolina University. That’s where he quickly made an impact as a freshman, rushing for 443 yards and two touchdowns in just nine games. In his sophomore year, he became a star. He even earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors after leading the league in rushing yards and all-purpose yards per game. He followed that up with an even better junior year, running for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging over seven yards per carry. Mitchell also excelled as a receiver and kick returner. In these roles, he hauled in 60 receptions for 580 yards and three touchdowns during his three collegiate seasons. Mitchell also averaged over 25 yards per kick return in his final year.

With his impressive college career, Mitchell is now aiming to make an impact in the NFL. Again, just like his father did. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, joining the same team that his father played for. How’s that for going full circle, eh? Known for his speed and playmaking ability, Mitchell should add depth to the Ravens’ backfield as a change-of-pace runner or receiving back.