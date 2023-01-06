By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

It’s been over one month since Lamar Jackson last practiced for the Baltimore Ravens and the team has not indicated when they expect him back. Ahead of the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, Jackson has officially been ruled out by the Ravens. With the playoffs looming, Jackson is dealing with a lingering knee injury that’s going to prevent him from suiting up in Week 18 on Sunday, per Adam Schefter.

Via Schefter on Twitter:

“Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh officially ruled out QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals.”

It’s a disappointing but not unexpected decision from the Ravens. Considering Jackson hasn’t been able to practice in over a month, getting him ready for Week 18 was always going to be a longshot. Now, the Ravens will focus on getting him right for the Wild Card clash in just over a week.

It’s not yet clear who will start for the Ravens in Week 18 as Tyler Huntley is also dealing with an injury. If he’s unable to play, it’ll be rookie Anthony Brown who draws his first NFL start.

Jackson has been sidelined with the knee injury since Week 13. He made four pass attempts in the Ravens’ clash against the Denver Broncos before exiting the game, and has not featured since. On the year, Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s rushed 764 yards and three TDs, too.

Ravens fans will certainly be disappointed Lamar Jackson is still dealing with the knee injury, and it’s a worrying sign with the Wild Card round looming. Hopefully, he can get right ahead of Baltimore’s playoff opener.