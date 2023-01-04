By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson was reportedly not present at Baltimore’s media viewing of practice on Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley. Hensley adds that this would be Jackson’s, who hasn’t played since December 4th, 13th consecutive missed practice.

Jackson’s Week 18 status is certainly in question as the Ravens look to finish the year on a high note. Head coach John Harbaugh recently addressed the QB’s potential status for the postseason.

“I wouldn’t make any commitment along those lines,” Harbaugh said of Jackson potentially not playing in the postseason if he is unable to practice ahead of Week 18.

At the very least, the Ravens are hoping to get Lamar Jackson back for the playoffs. They have stumbled as of late but are still 10-6 overall. But it may be a short postseason run for Baltimore if Jackson is forced to miss time in the playoffs. Tyler Huntley is a capable backup, but he has his share of shortcomings.

Huntley recently addressed a crucial interception he threw during the Ravens’ Week 17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Just somebody. Looking for somebody to try and just make a play. Minkah [Fitzpatrick] made a play,” Huntley said in reference to which receiver he was looking for prior to the game-ending interception.

Nevertheless, it very well could be Tyler Huntley under center for Week 18 barring a Lamar Jackson positive update. But Jackson’s month-long absence doesn’t bode well for his chances of suiting up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

We will provide updates as they are made available.