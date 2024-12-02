With six misses on the year, Justin Tucker is having the worst season of his 13-year career despite setting an NFL record on Sunday. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point attempt. Over his last eight attempts, he has only made four and Ravens fans are taking their frustrations to social media.

Expand Tweet

To put this in its proper perspective, those four misses over his last three games are more failed field goal attempts than he's had in 7 of his 13 seasons. That's right, more misses in that four-game span than in seven of his seasons. He's been so nice, I had to say it twice.

Unfortunately, Ravens fans weren't so kind to the 35-year-old kicker.

We can't stay gold forever, unfortunately.

“How the heck did Justin Tucker lose it so quickly?”

Someone call Markelle Fultz or maybe Simone Biles! She's from Texas.

“It’s in his head like a golfer with putting yips.”

Monday morning quarterback? No. How about Monday morning psychologist?

“Tucker has something personal gone wrong…this isn’t like him.”

Big oof. Lip-readers, can you confirm?

“Looks like Harbaugh said ‘I guess that’s it.' 😬”

The Ravens should worry about frustrating loss

The kicking isn't the issue. It's the team's years-long inability to win against evenly matched teams that sell out on stopping the run. Baltimore has been a run-first organization for years now, with Lamar Jackson at the helm. The beauty of this offense is that they want to get out to an early lead, control the clock and impose their will.

The problem is what happens when a team like the Eagles has some semblance of a defense and can match Baltimore's physicality between the tackles. This has been going on for years.

Tucker missing some field goals certainly isn't good and it's disappointing if the veteran is reaching the twilight of his career. The more concerning issue is how the Ravens have been a one-trick pony on offense.

Baltimore has lost two of its last three games, losing against the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens usually win games they are supposed to but fall flat against good teams. If Tucker makes those field goals, they will win this game. Another way to look at it is that Baltimore made five trips to the red zone and scored two touchdowns, while the Eagles made three red zone trips and scored two.

An accurate kicker is important with thin scoring margins, but losing games with more yards gained, fewer yards allowed, fewer penalties, no turnovers, more time of possession and more red zone trips shouldn't happen, especially at home.