Following a 24-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts met with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on the sideline to discuss the team's victory. During their post-game interview, the topics of MVP candidates came up, as Garafolo jokingly asked who Hurts would vote for if he was on the panel.

“[Saquon Barkley]'s the guy, for sure,” Hurts said with a big smile. “He's got my vote.”

Considering the season he's had in his first year with the Eagles, there's no surprise Hurts would vote for his running back if given the chance. And while Hurts doesn't actually get a say on who wins the MVP award, there will likely be some like-minded voters.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley having MVP-like season alongside QB Jalen Hurts

After leaving the New York Giants in free agency, Barkley joined the Eagles, continuing his incredible NFL career. While Barkley faced ups and downs in his last few seasons with the Giants, he's been one of the best players in the NFL this season, showing no signs of a decline in production.

Through 13 games in the NFL, Barkley's accumulated 1,766 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns. And while running backs haven't won an MVP since Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012, Barkley's looking to end the streak of quarterbacks winning the award. In his MVP season, Peterson totaled a league-high 2,314 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns through 16 games.

However, with the league's updated 17-game season, it'd be more shocking if Barkley didn't surpass Peterson's 2012 stats given the pace he's on. But, with quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen in his way, it could be an uphill battle if Barkley looks to walk away with the hardware.

What's more likely is Barkley winning the Offensive Player of the Year award, which has seemingly become the best non-quarterback award each season. Since 2017, only one quarterback has been named Offensive Player of the Year, and that was Patrick Mahomes. He was also named MVP that season, earning both awards following his 50-touchdown campaign.

So, while Barkley's chances of winning the MVP aren't incredibly favorable, he still has a chance, especially if he keeps performing the way he has recently.