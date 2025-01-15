In a shocking move, the Baltimore Ravens have claimed Diontae Johnson on waivers from the Houston Texans but there's a catch, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The Ravens claimed their former WR Diontae Johnson on waivers today from the Texans, per the league’s wire,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This a procedural move and Johnson won’t officially be ‘awarded' to the Ravens until after the Super Bowl.

“But he qualifies as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and, if he signs with another team, he factors into Baltimore’s compensatory pick formula, potentially helping it obtain an additional draft pick in 2026. Johnson doesn’t have the ability to play this post-season and likely won’t step foot back into the Ravens’ facility. But he now can help Baltimore in the off-season.”

The Ravens traded for Johnson earlier in the season, but then cut him after he refused to go into the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Diontae Johnson back with Ravens

It looks like even though Diontae Johnson is back with the Ravens, he won't step on the field with them. Johnson has had a rollercoaster season, and it all started with him being on the Carolina Panthers. He was having a good season with them, but since the Panthers looked like were still in a rebuilding process, he was traded to the Ravens to help their wide receiver room.

There was excitement that Johnson could be a big part of the offense, but he rarely saw the ball when he was on the field. He then decided not to go into the game against the Eagles, and he was suspended for a game and eventually cut by the team. The Houston Texans claimed him, and then two weeks later, he was waived.

It'll be interesting to see what his market looks like during the offseason and if he'll be a highly sought-after free agent.