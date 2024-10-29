The Baltimore Ravens didn't need more offensive help, but they got it anyway. Former Carolina Panthers wideout Diontae Johnson now joins the fold.

Carolina traded the disgruntled veteran to the Ravens on Tuesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson has 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns this season. The 28-year-old was unhappy with the 1-7 Panthers, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Diontae Johnson was getting discouraged from the situation in Carolina, and it became known around the league that a trade was ‘very likely,'” Schultz reported. “Baltimore ends up as the team getting him and he now joins Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in a loaded offense.”

The Ravens gave up a fifth-round pick and will get a sixth-rounder back from Carolina, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. The Panthers will also pay a portion of Johnson's salary.

Diontae Johnson adds another dimension to Ravens' offense

Johnson fills the void that Baltimore had at wide receiver. Outside of second-year speedster Zay Flowers and fourth-year veteran Rashod Bateman, the wideout stable has just 13 catches on the year. Johnson now adds another major threat on the outside for defenses to account for.

Despite their lack of depth at the position, the Ravens have dominated offensively thanks to Jackson and Henry. Jackson has 2,099 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and just two picks on a 66.9 completion percentage to go with 501 rushing yards and three scores on 81 carries. Meanwhile, Henry leads the NFL with 946 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground as well as 66 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

At 5-3, this move puts Baltimore in the driver's seat to win the AFC North. However, its offense must stay consistent, as its defense has allowed 29 or more points in three of the last four games.

Johnson will make his Ravens debut in a home date with the 5-3 Denver Broncos on Sunday.