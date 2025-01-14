The Houston Texans will be without another wide receiver in Diontae Johnson, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The news comes only weeks after the Texans signed Johnson, after he was previously waived from the Baltimore Ravens. He's had a very drastic 2024 season after being productive with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the season, he only has 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns. After making the Pro Bowl with the Steelers, his production hasn't been the same. As a result, it's influenced his off-the-field actions as well. It was reported that Johnson was reportedly dismissed from the Ravens practice after acquiring him.

Moments later, the Ravens waived Johnson and he was traded to Houston. In only one game, Johnson caught two passes for 12 yards. His time with the Texans was short-lived. However, there's more than past actions for them to release Johnson. Nico Collins is fully healthy and has been quarterback CJ Stroud's main target.

With Tank Dell out for the rest of the season, Collins is the top guy. Furthermore, the Texans have running back Joe Mixon in the backfield. He's more than a capable wide receiver who is terrific with yards after the catch. Still, there's no clear explanation as to why Johnson was released.

He's only 28 years-old and has shown legitimate flashes as an elite receiver. His route running and elusiveness has always been there. While he's struggled with drops, he improved in that metric during his last season with Pittsburgh, and the Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Now, the Texans will maintain their positive momentum heading into the divisional round clash with the Chiefs. Houston lost in the divisional round last season against the Ravens. Now, the sophomore quarterback will look to knock Kansas City off of its pedestal and journey of achieving a three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

For Johnson, he'll likely have to wait until next season to sign with a team. Then, he can prove himself once again that he's a quality receiver.