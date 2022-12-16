By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens took a chance on David Ojabo, selecting him in the second round of the 2022 NFL despite the fact that he tore his Achilles during Michigan’s Pro Day. But after months of recovery, Ojabo appears ready to finally prove the Ravens right for taking a chance on him.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz was the first to report that Ojabo would return to the field in Week 15 against the Browns. Schultz pointed out that prior to his Achilles injury, Ojabo was an All-American with the Wolverines and projected to go in the first round.

Many analysts did expect Ojabo to get selected in the first round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted him to go 16th overall to the Eagles in a mock draft published in March. Kiper commended Ojabo’s potent pass-rush ability.

“Ojabo is a pure pass-rusher who is still developing as a run defender,” Kiper said. “His edge-rush upside is undeniable.”

David Ojabo jumped onto the scene as a junior after not playing much previously. In 13 games, Ojabo made 35 total tackles, 12 for a loss and 11 sacks. His sack total tied him for 10th most in the country as Ojabo was named First-team All-Big Ten and Second-team All American.

Before he suffered an Achilles injury, Ojabo was a sure-fired first round pick. But even after the injury, the Ravens determined that his upside was undeniable. In Week 15 against the Browns, Ojabo will play football once again and look to prove he is every bit the pass rusher he was during his time with the Wolverines.