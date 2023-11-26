The veteran tackle is expected to play in Sunday Night Football despite a knee injury that initially looked serious.

The Baltimore Ravens, awaiting news on several players' injury status, received the all-clear Sunday morning on the health of offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported early Sunday morning that the veteran lineman is ready to go for the Ravens' matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers tonight on Sunday Night Football.

Stanley suffered what appeared at the time to be a severe knee injury in Baltimore's 33-31 Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Stanley himself was worried about the potential severity of the incident, stating, “I was fortunate and blessed to have nothing serious come out of that,” Stanley said. “I've been down the other road before, so I'm definitely looking at the positive.”

The 29-year-old Notre Dame product suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 of 2020. Surgery on that same ankle would end his 2021 season prematurely as well.

Health isn't the only reason Stanley has been in the news this season. After that same Week 10 game in which he left with an injury, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward had choice words for the lineman after a questionable hit by Brown knocked him out of the game with a concussion.

“Yeah, I kind of felt it was a little cheap shot,” Ward said after the game, “He got me. I felt it was an unnecessary hit and probably could have been a penalty on the play, but I mean, it’s football; stuff happens. It’s all good.”

The 8-3 Ravens currently sit in first place in the AFC North and occupy the conference's second seed in the playoff picture.