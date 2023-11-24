Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told reporters he is a game-time decision for Sunday's game vs. Chargers (shoulder injury)

If not for a stunning Week 10 collapse at home versus the Cleveland Browns and a catastrophic injury in Week 11, it is likely that the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) would be crowned the clear-cut best team in the AFC. Even so, they are firing on both sides of the ball going into their upcoming prime-time clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

But a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. would really inspire confidence among Ravens fans. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver injured his shoulder in last Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and just informed reporters of his status for Sunday Night Football.

“It's a game-time decision,” Beckham said Friday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “I'm trying my best in each and every way. I won't say it will be pain-free, but I'm definitely going to find a way to do what I can for the people in this locker room and this team.”

Injuries have halted the 31-year-old throughout his career. He has suffered significant ACL injuries and lingering ankle issues, among others, so his current shoulder problem is unlikely to break his spirits. What is most disappointing about this minor setback, however, is that Beckham is coming off his far-and-away best game with Baltimore.

The Super Bowl 56 champion caught four of his seven targets for 116 receiving yards before exiting with the the injury. This performance comes after consecutive weeks in which he scored a touchdown. A full-blown breakthrough could be near.

That is, just as long as Odell Beckham Jr. can stay healthy. Fans should check in a little before the estimated 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff to see if the wideout is good to go against the Chargers.