The Baltimore Ravens are wrapped up in their Lamar Jackson saga. But as the Ravens look to find a resolution for Jackson, they haven’t taken their eyes off of Odell Beckham Jr.

Baltimore is putting in a “noteworthy and competitive,” offer for Beckham, via CBS Sports Josina Anderson. The Ravens met with OBJ at the NFL’s owners meetings. With the idea that he’d be returning to an offense led by Jackson under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens are trying to lure Beckham to Baltimore.

With or without Jackson, the Ravens could use some serious help at wide receiver. Tight end Mark Andrews was Baltimore’s leading receiver last season with 847. No wide receiver broke 500 receiving yards. The Ravens’ leading receiver, Demarcus Robinson (458 yards), is currently a free agent.

The Ravens have interesting prospects in Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. However, neither have been able to break out as a true WR1. Adding a player like Odell Beckham Jr. would give the Ravens’ WR a massive spark.

Beckham hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 as he recovered from a torn ACL. Before the injury, OBJ was one of the more prolific receivers in the NFL. Over 96 games, Beckham has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, a former Rookie of the Year and an MVP.

As the Ravens try to entice Lamar Jackson to stay in Baltimore, landing Beckham would certainly be tantalizing. But even if Jackson leaves the franchise, OBJ would give the Ravens the star receiver they’ve desperately been searching for.