Kyle Hamilton reacts to career achievement.

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is ecstatic over his latest career milestone, as he just got selected into his first-ever Pro Bowl.

“It’s kind of surreal. I don't think it has settled in yet. Honestly, growing up, watching the Pro Bowl every year, it’s cool to have the opportunity to play in it. Obviously, we want to be playing in the Super Bowl,” the Ravens defensive back said after learning of his inclusion in the Pro Bowl (via Jamison Hensley) of ESPN.

It's terrific news for Hamilton, who seemed he really needed one after suffering an unfortunate knee injury in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers. Hamilton, who missed Week 17's game versus the Miami Dolphins because of that lower-body issue, however, is getting closer to a return to action after seeing a limited practice session last Tuesday.

Hamilton, who was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the 14th overall pick, has been a huge part of the Ravens' success on defense. Pro Football Focus has a current overall grade of 80.6 for the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star with a 92.7 pass rush and 90. coverage ratings. Heading into the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, Hamilton has four interceptions, 13 passes defended, 3.0 sacks, and 81 combined tackles plus four quarterback hits across 15 games this campaign.

With Hamilton helping the Ravens' stop unit, Baltimore has become the best defense in the league, at least from a statistical perspective, as it is allowing only 16.4 points per game — No. 1 overall. The Ravens are also sixth with 195.6 passing yards given up per contest.