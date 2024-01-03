Roquan Smith had his intangibles on display for the Ravens this season.

It is not just all schematics, discipline, and on-field grit that takes a team like the Baltimore Ravens atop the NFL. There are a few superstitions and routines that the Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh-led squad do that might leave some people raising their eyebrows. Roquan Smith, for instance, carries out a peculiar routine to get him going. Kyle Hamilton went on X Spaces to disclose what pre-game looks like for them.

Apparently, Roquan Smith shouts a lot of curse words while delivering a speech to the Ravens. Kyle Hamilton outlined that all of these are in attempts to hype up the squad before they beat up teams in the league, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

A lot of spitting is involved in these pre-game rituals to show Smith's grit and willingness for his team to win. Eventually, it looks like there were a lot of positive results that came out of it. Just recently, John Harbaugh led his Ravens to a beatdown of the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson darted 18 of his passes while attempting just 21 of them. This got the Ravens 321 passing yards and five monster touchdowns.

Smith, on the other hand, has been able to use this ritual to his favor as well. He is very near to beating his career-high averages for the season. 158 combined tackles are his totals as of the moment which is just 12 short of setting a personal record.

Some things are odd in the league. But, if nets the Ravens multiple wins en route to the Super Bowl, there would be no reason to judge them.