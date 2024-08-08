The Baltimore Ravens are hopeful that they can finally find a way to get over the hump and return to the Super Bowl in 2024. They have an extremely talented roster, led by reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Everyone knows that Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in the league, and it's something that star safety Kyle Hamilton and the rest of the Ravens defense is finding out the hard way during training camp.

Hamilton and company practice against Jackson, but they never truly have to play against him, which is a blessing in his eyes. The third-year safety gave a glowing “one of one” review of Jackson ahead of the upcoming 2024 campaign, and it's clear that everyone around the team is hopeful that this could be the season where they put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

Kyle Hamilton, Lamar Jackson looking to lead Ravens to successful season

The Ravens have been one of the best teams in football since Jackson took over as their full-time starter back in 2019, but they have only won two playoff games during that five season stretch. A trip to the AFC Championship Game last year was nice, but Baltimore wants to make it to the Super Bowl this year.

Jackson figures to play a leading role in determining whether or not that's possible. He won the second MVP award of his career in 2023 (307/457, 3678 YDS, 24 TD, 7 INT, 148 CAR, 821 YDS, 5 TD), which was extremely encouraging to see after a pair of disappointing seasons in 2021 and 2022. Building off of his successful 2023 campaign will be vital for Jackson and the Ravens if they intend on winning a championship.

Of course, he can't do everything by himself, which is why it's important to note he has a ton of talent around him. Playmakers such as Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers will help Jackson on offense, and a potent defense led by stars like Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, and Justin Madubuike will surely help as well.

Hamilton knows how lucky the Ravens are to have Jackson on their side, and they need to take advantage of their championship window by going out and winning it all this season. That's obviously going to be easier said than done, but the vibes are high in Baltimore with their preseason action right around the corner, and it will be interesting to see if they can carry that over to the regular season campaign.