The Baltimore Ravens are anticipated to further enhance their offensive lineup by signing veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. This move is expected to come shortly after the team added Russell Gage, strengthening a squad led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and featuring key players like Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers.

Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign WR Anthony Miller

Miller, a former second-round draft pick, has not played in a regular-season game since 2021. During that season, he split his time between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling just six receptions — a notable decrease from his earlier performances. His most productive years were with the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2020, where he achieved a standout rookie season with seven touchdowns and followed up with a career-high 656 yards on 52 receptions the subsequent year.

After his stint with the Bears, Miller struggled to find a lasting position in the NFL. He briefly joined the San Francisco 49ers in late 2023 but did not make the final roster cut. This led to short periods on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad and a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, who released him in May after choosing to upgrade their receiver group through other avenues.

The Ravens' anticipated signing of Miller and the recent acquisition of Gage are aimed at providing more reliable options for Jackson, known for his dynamic playmaking skills. By bringing in experienced receivers, the team hopes to develop a more balanced and less predictable offense — a strategy that could prove advantageous in the fiercely competitive AFC North.

Miller's potential impact on Ravens' offense

Adding Miller would bring depth and experience to the Ravens' receiving corps, essential for navigating the long NFL season and managing potential injuries. Miller’s varied experience and adaptability make him a potentially valuable asset, ready to contribute as needed.

As the Ravens approach the 2024 campaign, the integration of Miller into their offensive plans will be pivotal. The training camp and preseason will be critical for him to demonstrate his ability to align with the Ravens' offensive system and make a significant impact.

If signed, Miller's addition would reflect the Ravens’ ongoing efforts to bolster their offensive unit. As preparations for the new season advance, how Miller fits into and enhances their passing attack will be an important aspect to monitor. His journey in the NFL, marked by both challenges and resilience, may enter a revitalizing phase as he joins a Ravens team poised for a strong season.