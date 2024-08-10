The Ottawa Senators fell short of expectations during the 2023-24 season. They were out of the playoff race by the time the NHL Trade Deadline rolled around. And they even did a bit of selling as the Senators traded Vladimir Tarasenko to the Florida Panthers.

Tarasenko went on to win the second Stanley Cup of his career in South Florida. Ottawa, meanwhile, struggled to a seventh-place finish in the Atlantic Division. They finished just ahead of the Montreal Canadiens in 2023-24. This unfortunate season came on the heels of a 2022-23 campaign that saw the Senators contend for the playoffs.

Ottawa made big moves to try and compete once again. Linus Ullmark came over in a trade with the Boston Bruins. David Perron and Michael Amadio signed with the Senators in NHL Free Agency. And they received Nick Jensen in a deal with the Washington Capitals.

The Senators hope their team is better than it was last year. On paper, they should have better luck on the ice. However, they could certainly use some surprising performances down the lineup. Here are two potential Senators breakout candidates to monitor in the year ahead.

Shane Pinto could become a star

Shane Pinto received a suspension for the first half of the 2023-24 season due to gambling concerns. Once he came back, the Senators forward played rather well. Pinto scored nine goals and 27 points in the 41 games he played following his suspension.

Pinto had rather impressive analytics for his half-season, as well. He had the second-highest Goals For Percentage (61.63) of any Senators forward, according to Evolving Hockey. Only Vladimir Tarasenko had a higher percentage, and as mentioned, he was traded midseason.

Pinto also had the second-highest Fenwick For Percentage (58.13) and Fenwick For Per 60 Minutes (52.77). The young center finished fifth for Goals For Per 60 (3.55) but had the second-highest Expected Goals For Per 60 (4.49). Overall, Pinto had a positive effect on the Senators offensively in the games he played.

Pinto is still a rather young player in the NHL. He has a lot of time to improve in other areas of the game. In saying that, he has shown he can put together secondary offense in this league. If he can put it all together, Pinto may become one of Ottawa's better offensive players next season.

Tyler Kleven could make an impact

The Senators gave Tyler Kleven a little bit of time in the NHL this past season. Though he played just nine games, Ottawa clearly values their young defender. In 2024-25, the Fargo, North Dakota native could play a full-time role in the NHL.

Kleven had a successful season with the Belleville Senators in the AHL. He scored five goals and 21 points in 53 AHL games this past season. He helped the Senators make the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well. However, Belleville lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Kleven is firmly locked into a position battle for one of the final two defensive spots in Ottawa. His main competition is likely to be veteran defender Travis Hamonic. Hamonic has had a rough couple of seasons with the Senators, though. This could open up a chance for him to make the team full time.

Kleven is an interesting defensive prospect for Ottawa. He has yet to show what he can do full-time at the NHL level. That could certainly change this upcoming season. And the Senators may see some major benefits from giving him more ice time.