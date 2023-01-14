The Baltimore Ravens have a massive question they need to answer in the offseason: will they keep Lamar Jackson? The quarterback refused to sign an extension with the team in the offseason, seeking a much larger payday from his team. While he’s been phenomenal this year, his recent injury problems cast doubt on his future. However, the Ravens don’t seem to be concerned, as they still want to sign Lamar Jackson to a new extension, per Ian Rapoport.

“Whenever the season ends — Sunday against the Bengals or next week or at some point in the future — they (Ravens) plan to begin negotiating with Jackson with hopes of striking a long-term deal, sources say. They made inroads prior to the season, but never reached the point of getting close to an agreement.”

The Ravens certainly want to keep Lamar Jackson around on a relatively team-friendly contract. The quarterback certainly deserves an extension after his play this year (and Baltimore’s play without him). However… they would also prefer to have some sort of flexibility in terms of cap space.

The reason why there’s concern amongst some fans is because of Lamar Jackson’s most recent injury. The star quarterback continues to miss time due to an injury he suffered in the final month of the season. In fact, the Ravens will be without Jackson in their Wild Card Round game vs the Bengals. Injuries are almost always going to factor into a team’s decision to keep their star.

For the Ravens, though, the positives outweigh the negatives by a wide margin. Will Lamar Jackson agree to a new contract extension to stay in Baltimore?