The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to pull off a massive upset victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night. Typically, it would be a close game between two division rivals, but with Lamar Jackson out for the game, it looks like the Ravens have a tall task ahead of them. And Charles Woodson is one of the many folks who aren’t happy with how Jackson has handled his injury status.

Rumors have been floating around suggesting that Jackson’s teammates are upset with how he has dealt with his recovery from a PCL sprain, especially considering the postseason is upon us. Many folks believe that Jackson should try to tough it out considering the stakes, including Woodson, and while he isn’t the only person in that group, he has caught a lot of flak for a comparison he made to Robert Griffin III when discussing Jackson’s injury.

RgIII’s career wasn’t over because of injury what you talking bout. — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 15, 2023

In a sense, Woodson is correct in saying that Griffin’s career wasn’t ended by injuries, but it certainly was impacted by them. Griffin could never stay healthy, and he was never the same player after he tore his ACL in 2012. Griffin responded to Woodson’s comments, and supported Jackson for not being pressured into playing through an injury.

Anyone saying Lamar Jackson should just “brace it up and go play” REGARDLESS of the extent of his knee injury needs to get their head out of their ass. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 14, 2023

The whole situation regarding Jackson’s injury status has been interesting, and it looks like it could play a role in whether or not he ends up re-signing with Baltimore or not. But first, they have to get through the playoffs, and it looks like they are going to have to do it without Jackson, and regardless of your thoughts on his injury drama, that’s a pill that the Ravens are going to have to swallow if they want to get past the Bengals and stay alive.