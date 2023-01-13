Lamar Jackson has finally been ruled out for Sunday’s game on his team’s injury report. Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, though, they still don’t know for sure who will be starting at quarterback against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Backup signal-caller Tyler Huntley is officially listed as questionable for the wild card round, still dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries.

Huntley’s updated status comes less than 24 hours after Jackson rocked the football world by releasing specific details about his recovery from a left knee injury on Twitter, suggesting he’d be out indefinitely.

Huntley was a light participant in Thursday’s practice, but participated without restrictions in Friday’s session, sparking optimism he’d be able to play on Sunday. He also told reporters his shoulder “is pushing around 90 to 99” percent health, though stopped short of making a prediction on his ultimate status against the Bengals.

“It’s all game-time decisions,” Huntley told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on Friday.

Coach John Harbaugh also made clear he was unsure whether Huntley or rookie third-stringer Anthony Brown would start vs. Cincinnati.

“We’ll let you know,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see when the time comes.”

Tyler Huntley served as Baltimore’s QB1 for five games late in the second, taking over for Jackson early against the Denver Broncos on December 3rd after the former MVP injured his knee. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 67.0% of his throws over that timeframe, failing to eclipse 200 yards passing in any single game. Huntley also rushed for 137 yards and a score while filling in for Jackson.

He missed the season finale due to injury, though, paving the way for Brown to make his first NFL start. The former undrafted free agent out of Boston College threw for 286 yards, no touchdowns and two picks during the Ravens’ 27-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 18.