Quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played for the Baltimore Ravens this season since Week 13. While Jackson has publicly been dealing with an MCL injury, Ravens’ wide receiver Sammy Watkins thinks there’s more to Jackson sitting out.

Prior to the Ravens first-round playoff matchup against the Bengals, Watkins spoke to the Washington Post about Jackson. He said he was praying for his recovery and hopeful he would be on the field Sunday. But Watkins also said he thinks Jackson is sitting out because he is hoping for a larger contract extension.

“I think the world is ready to see Lamar back on the field, doing what he do best, and get all the stipulations and contract stuff behind him,” Watkins said. “I pray somebody talks to him like, ‘Man just sign deal.’ You know what I mean? And he can get out there and hopefully, if he’s healthy, he can just come play Sunday.”

“We all know that’s up to Lamar and whatever goes on. Hopefully, they get something done,” Watkins continued. “The world wants to see Lamar be a Baltimore Raven for the rest of his life.”

Sammy Watkins isn’t denying that Jackson is dealing with an MCL injury. The quarterback recently came out and explained his situation to fans. However, Watkins clearly feels that money is a main reason behind Jackson sitting out.

Jackson declined the Ravens $250 million contract extension prior to the season. The deal included $133 million guaranteed at signing. Jackson is seeking either more money or different language in the contract.

On Friday, Jackson was ruled out for the Ravens’ playoff matchup against the Bengals. For Watkins, Jackson sitting the bench has much more to do with just his knee injury.