There may have been quite a bit of disappointment in the Baltimore Ravens locker room after the team dropped its first two games of the NFL season, but there was no loss of belief that the team is still elite. With a talented roster that includes brilliant quarterback Lamar Jackson and power running back Derrick Henry, the Ravens know they can impose their will on most teams.

That was the case in their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens walked into AT&T Stadium and built a three-TD lead over the home team before hanging on for a 28-25 victory. The win was the Ravens' first of the year and it followed close losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Henry showed off his superb power running as he punished the Cowboys with his physical style. He gained 151 yards on 25 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Jackson was appreciative of Henry's effort, and he alluded to the running back's strength and ability to overpower opponents. “He did what kings do,” Jackson said, per Athletic staff writer Jeff Zrebiec.

Henry is in his first year with the Ravens after playing the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He signed a tw0-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens in the offseason, and he became the first Ravens player to score touchdowns in each of his first three games with the team.

Ravens forced to hang on for the victory

Head coach John Harbaugh saw his team get off to an excellent and dominating start against the Cowboys behind the running of Henry and the contributions of Jackson. The quarterback completed 12 of 15 passes for 182 yards with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Jackson also ran 14 times for 87 yards and a score.

The Cowboys didn't begin to make any inroads until the middle of the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott ran for a touchdown and then added two more touchdown passes. However, once the Cowboys got within the final margin, the Ravens were able to run for two first downs and close out the game.

Prescott was forced to throw the ball throughout the second half because the Cowboys trailed by multiple touchdowns. The Dallas quarterback completed 28 of 51 passes for 379 yards with a pair of touchdowns and he was not intercepted.

Tight end Jake Ferguson was Prescott's leading receiver with 6 catches for 95 yards. The Ravens limited star Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb to 4 receptions for 67 yards.

The Ravens will attempt to make it two wins in a row when they host the Buffalo Bills in a Week 4 Sunday night meeting, while the Cowboys will face the Giants at MetLife Stadium.