The Baltimore Ravens surged to a 28-6 lead over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, ultimately withstanding a furious comeback effort to secure their first win of the 2024 season and snap a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Dallas dropped to 1-2.

The efforts of running back Derrick Henry, who had been linked to the Cowboys in the offseason, largely paved the way for Baltimore's victory. During his postgame press conference, Henry kept the spotlight off himself by giving a special shoutout to his offensive line and also listed off all of their names, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“The offensive line allowed that to happen,” he said of the win. “We came out with the mindset of moving guys off the line of scrimmage, playing physically, and playing the Ravens-style football. They did a great job of that today. For me to have success, I told them, ‘When y'all go out, we're all tied together.' Hats off to the offensive line.”

Henry, who racked up 151 rushing yards on 25 carries with a pair of touchdowns, was also very complimentary of the offensive line during his immediate postgame interview with Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tom Brady via Fox Sports NFL.

“They did a great job, I'd been challenging them all week,” Henry said to Brady. “I was like, ‘Just come off the ball and let's get it started early.' The guys did a great job, they took that to heart and played their a**es off. I'm very proud of them.”

“We just wanted to get it going and get the momentum on our side and keep it on our side,” he continued. “We started doing it early but as the game went on, we kind of flaked out so we had to fix that. But I think the biggest thing was focusing on finishing….just glad to get the win in this environment and in a great game as well.”

Henry's performance highlighted the Cowboys' struggles to stop the run in 2024, as they've allowed an average of 185.7 rushing yards per game over the first three weeks.

Derrick Henry was linked to the Cowboys before signing in Baltimore

After the game, Dallas team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked directly why the Cowboys didn't ink Henry to a contract despite their alleged interest. In response, Jones stated that they couldn't afford to, drawing a polarized reaction from fans on social media.

Just last week, Henry indicated that he'd have been open to playing for the Cowboys since he lives in Dallas, but is happy with how things turned out, via USA Today.

“If Baltimore wasn't interested, then I was thinking maybe Dallas because I live there,” Henry said last week.. “It'd be a convenient spot. But Baltimore was interested and I'm thankful.”

Henry and the Ravens will return home to face the Buffalo Bills next week at M&T Bank Stadium.