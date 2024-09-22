Despite starting off the season with a 0-2 record, the Baltimore Ravens aren't in full-on panic mode… right?

I mean sure, they are now two games back from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North – who saw that coming? – and fans are already wondering if retaining John Harbaugh as head coach over promoting Mike Macdonald was the right call, but the Ravens have to turn things around sooner rather than later, right? A team with an MVP candidate at QB, an interesting collection of playmakers, and an effective defense can't pick in the top-5 of the NFL draft, especially when fans have become accustomed to making it to the playoffs regularly since the drafting of Lamar Jackson.

While there is still reason for concern for the Ravens moving forward, Week 3 could mark a major return to form heading into the future, as they're facing off against a Dallas Cowboys team that hasn't exactly set the world on fire this season, and has some structural issues that Baltimore can exploit moving forward.

1. The Ravens run wild on the Cowboys defense

As you may or may not know, the Ravens have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL.

Now sure, technically, the team only ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards and 11th in rushing attempts – which feels like borderline malpractice on behalf of offensive coordinator Todd Monken – but if you need a team to win a game on the ground, few hold a candle to John Harbaugh's team, outside of maybe his brother Jim over in Los Angeles.

And in Week 3, the Ravens have a chance to prove once more why they are one of the true rushing power players of the AFC, as they're set to take on a Cowboys team that has allowed 283 yards on the ground so far this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL, and has surrendered five rushing touchdowns, which is the worst mark in the NFL.

After allowing “just” 93 yards on the ground in Week 1, the Cowboys' defense got exposed in Week 2 by the New Orleans Saints, allowing Alvin Kamara and company to pick up 190 yards on the ground on the way to an ugly 19-44 loss. Factor in defensive tackle Jordan Phillips being placed on IR with a wrist injury and Mazi Smith being Jordan Phillips being questionable for the game, and Dallas may be forced to start either Linval Joseph, who is an old 35, or Carlos Watkins, who just signed with the team after spending time on the Washington Commanders' practice squad.

If that happens, if Smith is unable to go and the Cowboys are forced to stick with bottom-of-the-roster journeymen against the Ravens, expect Baltimore to attack Dallas' defense hard between the tackles with Jackson and Derrick Henry – who somehow only has 31 carries for 130 yards – as not only will they likely be able to pick up solid gains every time they run the ball but it will help to keep the ball out of Dak Prescott's hands.

2. Dak Prescott gets no support on the ground

Through the first two games of the 2024 NFL season, the Ravens' defense has been bad against the pass.

How bad? Well, they currently rank 32nd in passing yards allowed at 514 – 15 fewer yards than they've thrown for, if you can believe it – and have allowed 10.61 yards per completion on the season, or a full first down every time a pass is caught.

Granted, the Ravens haven't had the easiest schedule imaginable, as they did face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night of the NFL season, but they still allowed 233 yards to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and will likely give up even more yards to the Cowboys in Week 3, as they have proven to be an above-average passing offense so far this season.

If the Cowboys are going to win in Week 3, it's going to have to be through the air, as they simply aren't a good rushing team.

Call it a byproduct of having Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by the not-so-good New England Patriots earlier this year, but the Cowboys have only picked up 170 yards on the ground so far this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL. While they may try to push the ball on the ground to set the tone, if that happens, Baltimore will be ready for it, as they haven't yet allowed 100 yards on the ground overall through the first two games of the season and may again hold the Cowboys to a sub-100 yard afternoon against Elliott and company.

No, if the Cowboys are going to make it a game in Week 3, they will need to do it through the air, which may be difficult if the Ravens are able to push the ball on the ground while eating up the clock with each run.

3. The Ravens finally secure a win

So, if the Ravens are able to move the ball with ease on the ground, make smart football decisions, and force the Cowboys to play one-dimensional football, Baltimore has a pretty good chance to secure a win in Week 3, right, ending their losing streak at two?

Yes, after watching the Cowboys drop an absolute stunner in Week 2 after an equally surprising win in Week 1 over the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore has a blueprint for defeating Mike Zimmer's defense in Week 3 that they can clearly follow, thanks to their unique collection of offensive weapons. While a massive game by Prescott could make things interesting, the Ravens simply feel the better team heading into Week 3, as they simply need the win more than their counterparts.