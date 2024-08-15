The Baltimore Ravens received the services of former Tennessee Titans running Derrick Henry during the 2024 offseason. Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contract with Baltimore after an incredible tenure in Tennessee. Before his NFL days though, Henry was one of the greatest running backs in Alabama football history. He thoughtfully reflected on his time with a heartwarming appreciation.

Henry went on the SEC Network to watch some highlights from his time with the Crimson Tide and hit viewers with this gracious statement:

“All the work. Blood, sweat, and tears paid off, and to have discipline, my dreams came true. I'm forever indebted to the University of Alabama, for sure,” Henry said.

Derrick Henry started his Alabama football tenure in 2013, building a sound foundation for years to come. After rushing 382 yards and three touchdowns during his freshman year, he experienced a big breakout. Henry amassed 990 yards and 11 TDs in 2014, setting himself up for an impressive finish to his collegiate career.

Henry rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 TDS during his last year with Alabama in 2015. He earned the 2015 Heisman trophy, was an All-American, and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Fast forward nearly 10 years later, and Henry is ready to help take the Ravens to a new level.

Henry was favored to sign with Baltimore during the 2024 offseason, and the odds became true as he left the Titans shortly afterward. He amassed one of the most dominant rushing seasons in NFL history in 2020 with Tennessee, as ClutchPoints previously noted. The Alabama product ran for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Henry continues to reign as one of the league's best rushers in 2024. He comes off a season where he ranked second in rushing yards (1,167) and tied for seventh in TDs (12).

The talented running back forms a potent duo with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. With the two offensive stars leading the Ravens' attack, there is no telling how far they can go during the 2024-25 season.