Starting seasons with title aspirations but ending them in painful disappointment seems to be a running theme for the Milwaukee Bucks lately. Last season, everyone clocked the Bucks as the title favorites after firing Mike Budenholzer and trading for Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard. However, anything can happen in the NBA, and the upstart Indiana Pacers eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. Entering next season, the Bucks want to continue filling their roster needs, and they've worked out former All-Rookie member Terence Davis as part of the process.

“The Milwaukee Bucks brought in Terence Davis for a workout. The 27-year-old guard has averaged 8.0 points in 16.1 minutes per game in four NBA seasons,” as reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on X, formerly Twitter.

Making the Bucks roster

Terence Davis played his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors in 2019-2020, where he averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also shot 38.8% from the field. Besides a spot on the All-Rookie second team, his play also landed him sixth in the voting for that season's Rookie of the Year.

In 2021, the Raptors traded Davis to the Sacramento Kings, where he slowly played his way into the team's rotation. He played three seasons for the Kings, but ended up unsigned in free agency. Then, in December 2023, he signed with the Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, where he averaged 15.3 points in seven games. However, he suffered an Achilles injury that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Davis had seen his fair share of lucrative offers to play in Europe, but he turned them down because he wanted to keep pushing to make an NBA team. While the Bucks might not end up taking him, since they already have a full roster, it should be a good start for the one-time All-Rookie team member to stay close to the league.

What's next?

After all, the Bucks could use all the help they can get after another disappointing first-round exit. Still, it's too early to say their Big Three of Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton was a failure, since Giannis missed the series against the Pacers due to a calf injury. Dame himself had an Achilles injury that put him out of Games 4 and 5.

Still, it's a little hard for fans to trust Doc Rivers to lead a team to glory, given his playoff record. Moreover, it's hard to dismiss the Bucks firing Adrian Griffin, who led them to a 30-13 record, replacing him in the middle of the season with a new coach and new system. In any case, it's going to be a long season for Bucks fans.