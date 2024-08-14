Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews was reportedly involved in a car accident on Wednesday, the team announced. After being examined by the Ravens' medical staff, it was determined that the tight end did not suffer any apparent injuries. Andrews released a statement after the incident, via the Ravens.

“I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes,” Andrews' statement reads. “This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car.”

Andrews was reportedly scheduled for a non-practice day on Wednesday. The Ravens are expecting him to return to practice soon, however. That has not changed despite Wednesday's accident, as Andrews appears to not have suffered injuries.

Ravens need Mark Andrews during 2024 season

The Ravens played well in 2023 despite Andrews missing time due to injuries. The veteran tight end was limited to only 10 games played during the season. When healthy, Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the league.

He ultimately finished the '23 campaign with 45 receptions and 544 yards to go along with six touchdowns. His numbers were quite impressive considering all of the time he missed.

Lamar Jackson won the MVP award in 2023. Jackson could see even better results with Andrews on the field, as they are one of the best QB-TE duos in the NFL. Jackson and Andrews trust one another and believe in each other.

Baltimore has serious Super Bowl aspirations. The Ravens need to find a way to surpass the Kansas City Chiefs, though. Kansas City has won back-to-back Super Bowls and they expect to compete for another championship this season. The Ravens feature enough talent, but staying healthy will be of the utmost importance for the team.

For now, the sports world is just happy to see Mark Andrews walk away from the car accident without any apparent injuries.