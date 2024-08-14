The Baltimore Ravens keep their roster intact after two massive injury scares to their two defensive backs, Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins. Last Sunday, Hamilton existed practice early due to a left leg injury and sat out Monday's practice. However, he returned to the field on Tuesday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh also settled injury concerns about Hamilton by saying his leg is “stable.” Meanwhile, Wiggins suffered a sprained right shoulder.

During practice, Hamilton joined the team on full 11-on-11 work.

“Kyle Hamilton not only practiced today, but he appeared pretty close to full participant. He also made a pass breakup of a Jackson to Flowers shot in deep middle part of the field that DC Zach Orr said Hamilton might be the only safety in the league who could've made the play,” Jeff Zrebiec reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Ravens injury scares

Hamilton's injury happened after tight end Isaiah Likely caught a long touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson. The safety ran up to the play to defend the pass but fell to the ground. For a few moments, he lay there on his back as a team trainer looked at his left leg. Time passed, but eventually he managed to walk to the locker room on his own power.

After saying that Hamilton's leg was stable, Harbaugh added, “Obviously, we'll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure, but first indications are that he's fine.”

Good news for a safety who's made a tremendous leap from his rookie to sophomore years in the NFL. Last season, Hamilton was selected to his first Pro Bowl, thanks to his defensive versatility and impact. The Ravens will need him next season as they attempt to bounce back from their defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

On the other hand, Nate Wiggins suffered his shoulder injury during the Ravens' preseason 16-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. He had also broke up three passes on his first drive and had his first NFL interception. After making a tackle on third down, though, he went down, and then walked off the field, where a team doctor attended to him.

After an MRI revealed a shoulder sprain, the Ravens' first-round pick is considered day-to-day. Still, Harbaugh doesn't consider it a serious injury, which should allay fans' concerns.

“Wiggins is not a serious injury,” the coach said. “It's the same one that I got last week on the water slide [fumble recovery drill].” He also waved his right arm and added, “Look at my movement. I would'v been active for the game, so I think we're good.”

No one wants injuries to happen to their teams, but it's a fact of life in full-contact sports like the NFL. Luckily, Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins avoided major injury before the new season.