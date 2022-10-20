DeSean Jackson drops 5-word bomb that should inspire Ravens fans

DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, and the explosive receiver does not lack for confidence. Jackson played in just two games during the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, but he still believes he can make a significant contribution to the Baltimore offense.

DeSean Jackson, who was signed to the #Ravens practice squad Wednesday, was asked what he brings to the team. “The tape speaks for itself,” he said. pic.twitter.com/DTe6dIPPLK — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 20, 2022

When asked by reporters what he could do to help the team, he said that his skills are best observed on his highlight reel. “The tape speaks for itself,” Jackson said.

The Ravens signed Jackson to their practice squad on Wednesday, and the receiver has impressed quarterback Lamar Jackson with his route running ability and his presence on the field.

“Even though it’s Year 15 for him, it looks like Year One. He’s going to bring a lot to the table for us; we’re just going to have to see if he gets out there,” Lamar Jackson said.

The receiver broke into the NFL in 2008 with the Philadelphia Eagles and he has been a big-play threat throughout his career. Jackson has demonstrated game-breaking speed as both a receiver and a punt returner, and the Ravens are hoping he can still deliver big plays to their offense.

Baltimore has a 3-3 record, and despite three very painful losses, they are tied for first place in the AFC North. While Baltimore has been impressive in wins over the Jets, Patriots and Bengals, they lost double-digit leads against the Dolphins, Bills, and Giants. The Ravens are just 1-2 at home this season.

While the majority of the issues in the losses were on defense, adding a big-time playmaker like DeSean Jackson could make life easier for the Ravens star