With seconds remaining in the Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson threw a pass in the back of the endzone to tight end Isaiah Likely to try and tie the game. At first, the officials ruled that it was a touchdown, but after further review, it was shown that Likely's toe was just on the line.

As soon as the game was over, people compared the play to when Kevin Durant's foot was on the line during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. If Durant's foot wasn't on the line, they would have been in the lead, and Likely's wasn't, he would have led the Ravens to a win.

Ravens fall to Chiefs in Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs showed once again why they should be the favorites to win a third Super Bowl in a row, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. It came down to the final seconds, but Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was not able to get his foot inbounds for the touchdown.

Nonetheless, both teams put on a show similar to how the AFC Championship game was against both teams last year. Patrick Mahomes finished with 291 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs' speedy receivers had themselves a game, with Rashee Rice finishing with seven catches for 103 yards and Xavier Worthy finishing with two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson put the Ravens on his back down the stretch, finishing the game with 273 passing yards, one touchdown, and 122 rushing yards. Likely was the top receiver for the Ravens with nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

There's a chance that these two teams will see each other again when the playoffs start, and games like this can also determine at the end of the season who has the tiebreaker.