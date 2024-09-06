The NFL delivered a certified banger for Week 1 of the 2024 season, with the AFC Championship rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Under reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens most pulled off a dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter, finding tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone for a game-saving touchdown. However, officials overturned the play after ruling that Isaiah Likely was inches out of bounds, prompting Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to give him some advice for the next game.

“Wear white cleats next time,” Mahomes said with a smirk at the postgame press conference. The Chiefs squeaked out of Arrowhead Stadium 27-20.

Week 1: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Understandably, such a tough loss because of the officials' call left a bad taste on the Ravens' mouths. For one, Lamar Jackson insists the last play was a touchdown, while Isaiah Likely clapped back at Chiefs hecklers on their way to the locker room.

Even Patrick Mahomes admitted feeling nervous about coming back to the field after Isaiah Likely's unlikely play and winning the game in overtime, where anything can happen and the Ravens held all the momentum.

“Obviously, it was nerve-wracking,” the three-time Super Bowl MVP told Melissa Stark of NBC Sports in his postgame interview. “It's a game of inches, that's what they say. That's a great football team, and to come out here and get the win in Arrowhead. That's a way to start off the season.”

Moreover, before the final play, the game had also seen its fair share of wonky officiating. For instance, the refs called illegal formation on the Ravens multiple times, while seemingly letting the Chiefs get away with the same penalty.

It also looked like the Chiefs received an illegal timeout, after the refs broke the action upon defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo making the call, even though only the head coach can call a timeout.

More accolades

Still, all this is for fans to argue around the water cooler. But what's inarguable is Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson adding to their individual accolades in this game.

In the first half, the Ravens' quarterback had 63 rushing yards on eight carries. It's good enough to move Lamar Jackson to third in the all-time quarterback rushing yards list, behind only Cam Newton and Michael Vick.

Meanwhile, with a spectacular 23-yard completion to TE Travis Kelce, Mahomes broke the Chiefs record for most passing yards in franchise history, surpassing Hall of Famer Len Dawson's 28,507.

After this disappointing loss, the Ravens look to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will try to go 2-0 against the Cincinnati Bengals.