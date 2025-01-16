The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a divisional-round clash against the Buffalo Bills, where the forecast projects the coldest game of Lamar Jackson's career. With temperatures expected to hover around 12 degrees at kickoff and a bone-chilling wind chill of 2 degrees, the Ravens are pulling out all the stops to ensure its quarterback and team are ready for the icy conditions at Highmark Stadium.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh emphasized the team's commitment to replicating the environment they'll face in Buffalo. “We got it as cold as we can in here right now, and it will be even colder tomorrow, when I get all the water shut off in here so the pipes don’t freeze,” Harbaugh said via the team’s website. Baltimore opted for indoor practice Wednesday because their outdoor fields were frozen solid, but they’re maintaining frigid indoor conditions to simulate game-day weather.

Despite being a Florida native openly admitting his disdain for cold weather, Jackson remains unfazed. “No. I tried [wearing gloves] in practice, [and] I was horrible,” Jackson quipped when asked if he’d consider them for warmth. “Hopefully, we’ll have some heaters on the sideline. [I’ll have] a bigger jacket probably.”

Ravens, Lamar Jackson prepare to face the Bills for the second time this year

Jackson’s track record in freezing temperatures suggests he’ll adapt. With a 3-1 record in sub-freezing games, including last week’s 28-14 wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens quarterback has proven capable of performing under cold conditions. Jackson completed 16 of 21 passes in that game and showed no signs of the weather impacting his play.

The game against the Bills presents an intriguing quarterback duel. Both Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen are in contention for NFL MVP honors, heightening the stakes of the matchup. While both teams boast dynamic offenses, the Ravens could face an additional challenge if star wide receiver Zay Flowers, nursing a knee injury, is unavailable. Flowers led the team with 74 receptions and 1,059 yards during the regular season, and his absence could be a decisive factor in such an evenly matched contest.

The Ravens are expected to lean on their run game, which dominated Buffalo in their Week 4 meeting, racking up 271 rushing yards. Derrick Henry, who had an 87-yard touchdown run in that game, will likely be pivotal in the rematch, especially given the frigid conditions. Harbaugh’s team is preparing to execute a ground-and-pound strategy to complement Jackson’s dual-threat capabilities.

The Bills, however, has made adjustments and will look to Josh Allen to create explosive plays through the air, something the Ravens’ improved pass defense will aim to stifle. As Harbaugh noted, preparation is key, and Baltimore’s meticulous approach to simulating Buffalo’s frosty conditions shows their determination to stay one step ahead.

“It’s about making sure we’re ready for every element,” Harbaugh said. For the Ravens, success in Buffalo might just come down to how well they embrace the cold.