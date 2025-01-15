The Baltimore Ravens are moving onto the Divisional round after dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 in their Wild Card matchup. While Baltimore had little difficulty in dispatching Pittsburgh, the Ravens’ next opponent presents a far greater challenge as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills on the road.

The Ravens boast one of the league’s most dynamic offenses but the unit could be missing an important playmaker. Baltimore wideout Zay Flowers was unable to practice again on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. While the receiver has an “outside chance” of suiting up on Sunday, his inability to return to practice even in a limited fashion is not a positive indicator of his availability.

The second-year wideout enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, leading the Ravens in targets, receptions and yards. Flowers was recognized for his contributions by being selected to his first Pro Bowl. In fact, he’s the first Ravens’ receiver to ever make the Pro Bowl.

Ravens’ WR Zay Flowers has not returned to practice after knee injury

Unfortunately, Flowers sprained his knee in Week 18’s win over the Cleveland Browns. While the victory clinched the AFC North, the game turned out to be meaningless as Baltimore would have won the division and ended up with the three seed even with a loss.

The injury kept Flowers sidelined during the Wild Card round. And though the Ravens didn’t need him for that matchup, the Divisional clash with the Bills could be a different story.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh hasn’t ruled Flowers out for Sunday’s contest. But the most recent injury report issued by Baltimore is cryptic. Basically, the team is in wait-and-see mode.

In Flowers' absence during the first round of the playoffs Isaiah Likely was the Ravens’ leading receiver with three catches for 53 yards. Although Baltimore didn’t need to air it out in the matchup against the Steelers as running back Derrick Henry destroyed Pittsburgh on the ground, racking up 186 yards and two touchdowns.