The Baltimore Ravens have hit a familiar spot. They're entering the postseason as the reigning AFC North champions for the second straight year. This time they secured the division with a 35-10 demolition of the Cleveland Browns Saturday.

Fans of the Ravens didn't need to wait long to hear or see where Baltimore lands in the playoffs. That got revealed by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter immediately after the rout.

“Ravens now have clinched the AFC North title and the No. 3 seed,” Schefter posted on X.

But who officially becomes the first opponent for the Ravens inside M&T Bank Stadium? That's still too be determined.

“Baltimore will host either the Steelers or Chargers in the wild-card round,” Schefter shared.

Looking at possible playoff matchups for the Ravens

Baltimore will fall behind the Buffalo Bills and top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in its playoff seedings. But the third seed still locks up an extra home game for the back-to-back division winners.

And it places the Ravens in a scenario where they can get some postseason revenge.

Baltimore is positioned to potentially host the Los Angeles Chargers. That means a rematch of the Jan. 6, 2019 contest in Charm City won by the Bolts 23-17. That playoff game also became known as the playoff debut of Lamar Jackson.

But the other possible matchup gives the Ravens a chance to rewrite a dismal mark against the rival Steelers. Pittsburgh owns a 3-1 mark over Baltimore in postseason games. That includes the 2008 season AFC Championship game won by Pittsburgh 23-14. The Steelers eventually captured the franchise's last Vince Lombardi Trophy by beating the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens, however, won the last playoff meeting between the two rivals. Baltimore trounced Pittsburgh 30-17 during the 2014 season playoffs.

If Ravens-Steelers becomes the opening round contest for Baltimore, it'll mark the first time both teams will square off inside M&T Bank Stadium in the playoffs.