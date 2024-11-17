The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Week 11 matchup came down to the final minutes, but it was the home team that was victorious. The Ravens had a chance to tie the game after scoring a touchdown but needed the two-point conversion as well. The Ravens went with a quarterback run for Lamar Jackson but lost yards on the play instead and the Steelers were able to win the game at the end.

One interesting thing about the play was that Derrick Henry wasn't in the game, as he's known for easily picking up small yards. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh shared a response for why Henry wasn't in the game.

“As for Henry not being on field for 2, he said that was play that was called and they’ll review everything,” Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Steelers take control of AFC North with win vs Ravens

The Steelers are now 8-2 after their win against the Ravens, who are now 7-4. Lamar Jackson struggled to get much going on offense, as he finished with 207 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Steelers were also able to keep Derrick Henry in check, as he only rushed for 65 yards.

Field goals once again led the Steelers to a victory, with Chris Boswell knocking down five of them during the game. Russell Wilson is still undefeated as the starting quarterback for the Steelers, and Justin Fields also saw some time on the field today with a designed run play for him.

If the Steelers can continue to play like this, it will be tough to stop them as the postseason comes. Meanwhile, the Ravens are going to need to get things together on both sides of the ball if they want to stay competitive down the stretch of the season, but they're still in a good position with their record.