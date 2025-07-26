Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a bit vocal about the contract negotiations with Micah Parsons this offseason. Even the superstar edge rusher has made his frustration public, as there is no clear sign of an extension coming. With training camp underway, the fanbase is seemingly growing tired of it all.

While Jones was addressing fans at a Cowboys practice, some fans literally began yelling at the 82-year-old owner and general manager to pay Parsons, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Jones ignored the jests and continued with his message, informing the fans of all of the changes made this offseason.

Jones has a history of drawing out contract talks with star players, at least in recent years. This time last year, Cowboys fans grew concerned about the negotiations between the front office and star wideout CeeDee Lamb. However, in early August 2024, Lamb agreed to sign a four-year, $136 million contract, with $100 million in guaranteed money.

We've also seen the contract talks be drawn out for star quarterback Dak Prescott. But the same thing happened there, too, as Prescott has re-signed with the Cowboys, not once, but twice. Prescott most recently signed a four-year, $240 million contract in early September 2024.

Based on the pattern in recent years, Cowboys fans may get their wish of Micah Parsons receiving a long-term deal with the organization. After seeing both Lamb and Prescott sign deals in August-September, perhaps that is about the time frame we could expect the 26-year-old edge rusher to potentially sign a new deal.

The Cowboys finished last season with a 7-10 record and ultimately missed out on the playoffs. After a disappointing campaign, Jerry Jones and the organization made several changes to the coaching staff and roster. Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer as head coach to replace Mike McCarthy. Meanwhile, the club also traded for George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve the wide receiver position.

Those are just two of several moves the Cowboys made in the hope of being a more successful team next season. We'll see Dallas in the season opener on September 4 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday night matchup.

