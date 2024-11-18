While there's plenty to discuss about the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, some of it good, most of it bad, one of the more eye-opening decisions of the contest came before the game, when Ar'Darius Washington earned the starting nod at free safety over $70 million man, Marcus Williams.

Now, for fans of the Ravens, this wasn't too surprising, as Williams, despite his pedigree, has been pretty bad for the Ravens in 2024, but actually pulling the trigger? Playing an undersized fourth-year UDFA over a massive free agent signee? That decision takes guts, even if it didn't ultimately result in a win.

Discussing the decision to make the move on the Monday after his loss to Pittsburgh, John Harbaugh explained the rationale, which was apparently planned in advance.

“Yes, that was the plan going in. [Ar'Darius Washington & Kyle Hamilton] – we were trying to attack some issues that we had in the back end, as everybody knows, and I thought they played well back there. Those guys did a good job,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Ar'Darius [Washington] had earned that opportunity, and he had earned that chance by the way he practiced and by also by the way he played when he was in there during the course of the season. We put Kyle [Hamilton] back there as well; I thought he played very well back there. He did a great job communicating – they both did, and they played well. That would definitely be a formula going forward, and then still the guys that are here with us, are still going to be working to do whatever they can to help us win.”

Will Washington and Hamilton remain the tandem in Week 12 and beyond? It's hard to say, but when one considers that Washington was on the field for all 78 of the Ravens' defensive snaps, Hamilton came in with one fewer snap at 77, and Williams played just one, it sure looks like that might be the way things look moving forward.

Marcus Williams was resilient the last time the Ravens benched him

While it was noticeable that Williams wasn't on the field in Week 11, it wasn't the first time he's been held out of action due to his on-field play, as, in Week 8, he experienced a similar fate. Fortunately, when asked about the decision, Williams took the high road, telling the Ravens website that he's focused on the future, not the past.

“We're not worried about what happened last week,” Williams said. “It's all about moving forward to this week, getting prepared, staying prepared. When I'm ready to get in, when it's my time, I'll go in and do what I've got to do to make plays.

“I've faced adversity all my life. Adversity, it makes you or breaks you. It's how you react. Act like a pro, do all you've got to do to move on to the next week. … I'm going to stay prepared no matter what. If my name's called, I'm going to go out there and do what I've got to do.”

Are Williams and the Ravens approaching an impasse? Is his time in the starting lineup approaching its end?

Maybe yes, maybe no, but when you consider that Washington is currently the 12th-ranked safety according to PFF in 2024, and Williams is (almost) dead last at 88 of 89, it's clear the Ravens were justified to make a move.