The Baltimore Ravens traded for Diontae Johnson ahead of Week 9 and are immediately ready to use him. It is not clear how much the team desires to play Johnson in the game but the veteran wideout appears to be involved in some capacity.

When speaking to the media ahead of the team's game against the Denver Broncos, John Harbaugh said he believes Johnson is ready to make an immediate impact, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Despite missing his last game with the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, Johnson has no injury designation ahead of Week 9.

Johnson, 28, has 357 receiving yards through seven games on the year with the Panthers. While he was limited in games with subpar quarterback play, Johnson will now catch passes from arguably the best passer of his career, Lamar Jackson. Ahead of Week 9, Jackson leads the NFL with a 115.4 passer rating.

Despite being the clear-cut No. 1 option in Carolina, Johnson will need to fight for his role in Baltimore. Both Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman have more receiving yards than he does on the year. Flowers leads the team with 41 receptions and 527 receiving yards through eight games.

The entire Ravens receiving room will face a difficult task in Week 9 against the Broncos' secondary led by All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II. Entering Week 9, Denver allows the fourth-fewest passing yards per game.

Ravens welcome Denver to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9

Following a devastating upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, the Ravens return home in Week 9 to face another struggling team. The Broncos enter the game with a 5-3 record but have just one win over a team with a winning record on the year.

However, Denver's offense has recently taken form and scored over 20 points in three of its last four games. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix continues to develop in the Broncos' offense, leading to Courtland Sutton's 100-yard game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 marking the first time a receiver eclipsed the century mark in a 2024 contest.

Overall, both the Ravens and Broncos have won five of their last six games. The Ravens saw their five-game win streak end at the hands of Jameis Winston in Cleveland while the Broncos ride back-to-back wins into Week 9.