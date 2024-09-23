The Baltimore Ravens steadied themselves on Sunday, holding off the Dallas Cowboys' late comeback attempt in a 28-25 win in Dallas. It was a must-win game for Baltimore after starting 0-2 and they got the job done, despite it looking a bit shaky in the fourth quarter.

Both sides of the ball put forth encouraging signs for the Ravens. The defense softened late in the game, but shut down the Cowboys' passing game for most of the day. Derrick Henry finally got going on the ground and finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Lamar Jackson also had a great day on the ground, running 14 times for 87 yards and a score.

The facet of the Ravens that isn't clicking right now is the one that has been their most reliable for the last 12 seasons: the kicking game. Justin Tucker is off to an abysmal start to the season as kickers in the NFL are on fire across the league. Through three games, Tucker is just 5-for-8 on field goals and is just 2-for-5 from beyond 40 yards.

Despite his unusual struggles, John Harbaugh is still confident that his franchise kicker will get things turned around.

“He’s everything that you want in a player and friend,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just a technique issue he’s working through right now. He’s got a technique thing going on. He’ll work through it. He knows exactly what it is and just needs to smooth it back out. I’m very confident that he will.”

Tucker is arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history and is still the most accurate kicker ever, even after his poor start to this season. However, his accuracy from long distance has waned after once being his superpower. Since the start of 2023, Tucker is just 1-for-7 from 50+ yards. Tucker has earned the benefit of the doubt with his resume, but the kicking game is something to monitor in Baltimore going forward.