Things came together for the Baltimore Ravens against the Cowboys on Sunday in a tighter-than-it-should-have-been 28-25 decision. It happened despite Brandon Aubrey’s crazy long-field goal. The result brought John Harbaugh’s heartfelt shoutout to Lamar Jackson after beating the Cowboys, according to a post on X by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“I thought Lamar was just phenomenal throughout the game,” Harbaugh said. “He took over the last drive. I thought the biggest throw at the end, and the big catches at the end. Zay made that huge catch. He made some big runs at the end. He ran the ball well at the end.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson takes down Cowboys

Jackson turned in a very efficient performance. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 182 yards while also rushing 14 times for 87 yards. His biggest run came after the two-minute warning, when he faked a handoff and ran 10 yards for the game-clinching first down.”

Harbaugh said Jackson and his teammates did the right things when it counted most.

“To finish out that was was really important to win the game on offense at the end,” Harbaugh said. “You want to do that in that situation. Didn’t really want to get in that situation, but it did. They came through.”

Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy said before the game he thought his team could prepare for Jackson by using Trey Lance and Cooper Rush simulations in practice, according to a post on X by DLLS Cowboys.

“Mike McCarthy on facing Lamar Jackson: ‘Well, he's dynamic, No. 1. We feel really good about what Trey (Lance) can give us there as far as running those scout teams reps, and Cooper (Rush) will handle some of the other things too. Lamar is a dynamic, dynamic player.’ ”

Ravens answered a lot of questions in win

The game showed off not only Jackson’s abilities in a physical sense. But the way he finished the game showed his leadership skills. This may have been the type of game the Ravens would have lost in the playoffs. But Jackson made two huge plays at the end, including a third-and-six conversion pass to Zay Flowers after Dallas had burned two of its timeouts. The other came in the form of his game-clinching gutsy run.

According to Ravens’ staff writer Jeff Zrebiec, an offensive identity showed up.

“All the talk during the week was about how the Ravens lacked an offensive identity through the first two weeks. Well, they found one Sunday. The Ravens have always been at their best when they are relying heavily on their run game. They made it clear that was their intention and didn’t sway from it. Jackson played another strong game, but he was never really asked to do much. Baltimore threw the ball just 15 times.”