After a Week 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had expressed a mix of frustration and satisfaction following his team's decisive 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Despite the big win, a mishap on the field left Jackson particularly aggravated.

“I was ticked off by the fumble,” Jackson admitted, according to Jeff Zrebiec on X. However, he quickly shifted focus to the positives, notably the exceptional performance of his defense, adding, “but our defense was playing lights out.”

Jackson also praised the strategic approach of his coach in the game, which effectively kept the Bills' defense on their toes. “I liked what Coach (Monken) was doing tonight. He was keeping the defense honest,” Jackson remarked, signaling his approval of the offensive game plan orchestrated by the coaching staff.

Raves blow out Bills on Sunday Night Football

The game itself showcased Baltimore's explosive capability from the outset. The Ravens set the tone early when Derrick Henry, the powerhouse running back, broke through the Bills' defense for an 87-yard touchdown run on the very first play from scrimmage. This play not only electrified the home crowd but also established a dominant rhythm for the Ravens that persisted throughout the night.

Expand Tweet

The Ravens faced a challenging period when the game saw a 19-minute scoreless stretch between the second and third quarters. However, their resilience shone through as they capitalized on critical moments to extend their lead. A key play came when Baltimore's Kyle Van Noy disrupted a Bills' trick play early in the third quarter, forcing a fumble by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The Ravens turned this opportunity into points, scoring on the ensuing drive to extend their lead to 18 points, effectively sealing the fate of the game.

Henry’s performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he racked up 199 rushing yards by the end of the night. This marked his second game of the season surpassing 100 yards on the ground, an impressive feat considering he achieved this only four times throughout the previous year. His relentless running not only contributed significantly to the scoreboard but also exemplified the Ravens' overall physical and strategic dominance during the game.

Overall, the Ravens' victory against the Bills was a comprehensive display of strategic planning and execution. From the explosive start with Henry's touchdown run to the defensive prowess that thwarted Buffalo's attempts at recovery, Baltimore proved their mettle in a primetime slot.

As the Ravens move to a 2-2 record, the tactical offense guided by Coach Monken and a staunch defensive lineup leaves the team in a promising position for the remainder of the season, with Jackson at the helm ready to navigate through the highs and lows with his characteristic resolve and leadership.