After a o-2 start to the 2024 NFL regular season, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have seemingly righted their ship, thanks in large part to the dominance running back Derrick Henry has shown of late. Baltimore kept the good times rolling on Sunday when they picked up their second win in a row and became the first team to take down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills with a 35-10 victory at home.

Henry was an unstoppable force on the ground in the Bills game, as he burned rubber for 199 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. That checks out for an average of 8.3 yards per rushing attempt, with a lot coming from his 87-yard rushing score in the first period, which is also now the longest run in franchise history.

In addition, Henry had 10 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions and three targets.

After the game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shared effusive comments about the body of work Henry had versus the Bills.

“Derrick Henry, you know, he opened up the play-action game,” Jackson told reporters during the postgame press conference.

Jackson also gave props to Baltimore's offensive line, wide receivers, and tight ends who made it easier for Henry to navigate through the Bills' defense.

“Our offensive line did a great job, giving Derrick lanes. Receivers did a great job as well, you know, blocking down the field and letting Derrick do his things. Shout out to the tight ends as well.”

With Henry demolishing the Bills on the ground, Lamar Jackson took advantage by effectively orchestrating the Ravens' passing attack. HE only had 18 pass attempts, but he completed 13 of them for 156 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Interestingly, running back Justice Hill led Baltimore downfield with 78 receiving yards and a score on six receptions and six targets.

Henry, who was signed by the Ravens to a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason, has rushed for 350 yards in the last two Baltimore games after only generating 130 in the first two weeks of the 2024 campaign.

The 2-2 Ravens will next face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 5.